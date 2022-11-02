Report blames Indonesian police tear gas for tragic football match crush

The majority of the fatalities at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, were asphyxiated.

A report claims that the tragic crush at a football game last month, which left 135 people dead, was caused by tear gas shot by Indonesian police.

The majority of the fatalities at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, were asphyxiated, according to the nation’s human rights commission.

The excessive use of force by officers on October 1 was also mentioned by Komnas HAM.

Six individuals, including officers and organizers, are currently accused of crimes.

According to the body, tear gas was sprayed as Arema FC supporters stormed onto the field following their team’s loss to rival Persebaya Surabaya.

Then, hundreds attempted to escape via the doors, resulting in a fatal stampede.

Rules by Fifa, the world’s governing football body, specifically state that no “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police at matches.

Advertisement FIFA described the crush as “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”. The deployment of tear gas, according to Komnas HAM at a news briefing on Wednesday, was the primary factor in one of the greatest football tragedies in history. “There needs to be legal responsibility,” said chairman Ahmad Taufan Damanik. Advertisement The organizers were charged by the commission with favoring business interests over safety regulations. Additionally, it encouraged Indonesian officials to inspect every stadium in the huge nation and issued a warning that games should be suspended if no changes were made in three months. Advertisement In 2023, Indonesia is scheduled to host the U20 World Cup.

The government investigation, which came to the same conclusion as the panel, found that locked gates and insufficient safety procedures contributed to the catastrophe. The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) began an investigation shortly after the tragedy, claiming that the act had “tarnished the face” of the sport in Indonesia. In Indonesia, there has always been violence at football games between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Due to concerns about altercations, Persebaya Surabaya supporters were not permitted to purchase tickets for the game. The match at Kanjuruhan stadium, which has a declared capacity of 38,000, had 42,000 tickets sold as of the time Mahfud MD, the chief security minister, posted on Instagram. Advertisement Also Read Indonesia police use water cannon against Papua protesters Police in the Indonesian state of Papua deployed water cannons on Tuesday, ...