Republican victory might affects the House

Should the projections come true and the Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, the potential for significant change in US policy would be severely constrained.

Over the course of the previous two years, Vice President Joe Biden has taken an offensive stance. Major pieces of legislation, including those addressing climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure, and competitiveness with China, have been guided through Congress with his assistance.

After this, he will be on the defensive, attempting to put those laws into effect and defend his accomplishments.

His administration has also been formulating plans for how to deal with the onslaught of probes that are certain to be conducted by Republicans.

The Republicans want to investigate everything from how Biden handled the military pullout from Afghanistan to how his son, Hunter, conducted his business affairs. They want to look into everything.

When it comes to policy, the Republicans are discussing growing domestic energy production, cracking down on illegal immigration at the southern border, and restoring fiscal constraint as three priorities for their agenda. However, it is unclear whether that can result in the passage of legislation given that Biden will have the power to veto it.

