Rioter who shot himself in the eye gets convicted

The founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia was convicted of seditious conspiracy in last year’s Capitol attack.

Stewart Rhodes plotted to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s 2020 victory against Donald Trump.

During an eight-week trial, jurors heard that Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper who sports an eye patch, encouraged his supporters to protect Mr. Trump.

Prosecutors showed the jury encrypted communications, recordings, and surveillance videos in which Rhodes warned group members they may have to “rise up in revolt” to defeat Biden if Trump doesn’t act.

Rhodes, a disbarred Yale law school graduate, bought an AR-platform rifle, magazines, attachments, sights, and other equipment before the violence.

Oath Keepers stashed firearms at a Virginia hotel for a “rapid reaction force,” but they were never utilized.

Rhodes expressed sorrow for not bringing firearms to the riot and that he could have hung Nancy Pelosi from a light.

On the day of the violence, 6 January, Oath Keepers in war gear were visible among the mob, but Rhodes remained outside “surveying his men on the battlefield,” a prosecutor claimed.

Afterward, he joined fellow militia members to rejoice.

Kelly Meggs, head of the Florida Oath Keepers, was on trial with Rhodes of Granbury, Texas.

Rhodes and Meggs were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, a Civil War-era charge not used in court since the 1995 prosecution of Islamist militants who planned to destroy New York City landmarks. Three other Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to the accusation.

Rhodes, who was also convicted of impeding an official action, could be sentenced to 20 years.

His lawyer Ed Tapley called the convictions a “mixed bag,” adding, “We’re grateful by the not guilty verdicts and dismayed by the guilty judgments.”

“No evidence suggested a Capitol attack.”

Lawyers tried to prove Rhodes’ speech was bravado and that the Oath Keepers had no intention to attack the Capitol before 6 January.

They alleged the Oath Keepers came to DC to protect Trump associate Roger Stone.

Rhodes testified he had no idea his followers would storm the Capitol, calling them “stupid” and outside their mission.

Rhodes formed Oath Keepers in 2009 to recruit the US military, law enforcement, and first responders.

In December, four more group members will be on trial for seditious conspiracy, as will Proud Boys members, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio.

