Rishi Sunak rejects deals that depend on application of EU law

The UK won’t pursue any partnership with the EU after Brexit “that depends on compliance with EU regulations”, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
It comes in response to rumors’ that some government officials favor a Swiss-style agreement with reduced trade friction and increased immigration.
Although Switzerland must adhere to some EU regulations, trade with the bloc is simple.
Controlling immigration, according to Mr. Sunak, was one of the early advantages of Brexit.
Speaking at the CBI conference in Birmingham he said: “I voted for Brexit, I believe in Brexit.
“I know that Brexit can deliver, and is already delivering, enormous benefits and opportunities for the country.”
He asserted that the UK could “have proper control over our borders” as of right now.
The UK was free to pursue trade agreements with “the world’s fastest-growing economies,” he added.
Senior government officials were reportedly discussing going for a Swiss-style deal over the weekend, according to media.
Despite the story’s denial by government ministers and Downing Street, some Brexit-supporting Conservatives expressed worry.
Former minister Simon Clarke tweeted: “I very much hope and believe this isn’t something under consideration. We settled the question of leaving the European Union, definitively, in 2019.”
And Lord David Frost, who negotiated the existing deal, said: “I hope the government thinks better of these plans, fast.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expressed hope last week that trade barriers between the UK and the EU may be eliminated, but he added that it would “take time.”
“Having unfettered trade with our neighbors and countries all over the world is very beneficial to growth,” he said.
After presenting his Autumn Statement, in which he acknowledged that the UK was in a recession and that the economy would likely continue to contract, he was speaking.
The Office for Budget Responsibility’s economic prediction, which said that Brexit had a “substantial unfavorable impact” on UK trade, was included with the chancellor’s announcement.
