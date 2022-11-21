Rishi Sunak rejects deals that depend on application of EU law

“I know that Brexit can deliver, and is already delivering, enormous benefits and opportunities for the country.”

He asserted that the UK could “have proper control over our borders” as of right now.

The UK was free to pursue trade agreements with “the world’s fastest-growing economies,” he added.

Senior government officials were reportedly discussing going for a Swiss-style deal over the weekend, according to media.

Despite the story’s denial by government ministers and Downing Street, some Brexit-supporting Conservatives expressed worry.

Former minister Simon Clarke tweeted: “I very much hope and believe this isn’t something under consideration. We settled the question of leaving the European Union, definitively, in 2019.”

Despite not being a member of the EU, Switzerland has a number of trade agreements with it and access to the single market for the majority of its industry. Additionally, it contributes to the EU budget and allows for freedom of movement, allowing EU nationals to live and work there.