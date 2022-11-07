Rishi Sunak says Ukraine is a reason to act quickly on climate change

The war in Ukraine is a reason to move more quickly to address climate change, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the United Nations climate summit COP27.

“Climate change and energy security are inextricably linked,” he said in his first international appearance since taking office.

Compensation and assistance to the most affected countries are critical issues.

“Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster,” Mr Sunak said. “We can bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future […] There really is room for hope,” he added.

Leaders urged rich countries to stay the course in preventing further climate change, despite the war in Ukraine and global financial problems, in a series of speeches.

Climate-affected countries detailed the devastating effects of rising temperatures, drought, and flooding on people and the environment.

“With our foot on the accelerator, we are on a highway to climate hell,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the summit.

Former US Vice President and environmentalist Al Gore echoed his stark warning, saying nations must “stop subsidising the culture of death” of fossil fuels.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged world leaders to deliver climate justice in a fiery speech.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also in Egypt, and he has warned that countries should not “go weak and wobbly” on climate action.

