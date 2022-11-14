Russia bars 100 Canadians from entering country after Ottawa-exclusion

Russia bars 100 Canadians from entering the country after the exclusion of Russians in Ottawa.

It is the latest in a string of retaliatory expulsions between Russia and Western nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that the Canadians added to its sanctions list.

Advertisement

On Monday, Russia prevented 100 Canadians from entering the country in retribution for the exclusion of Russian people by Ottawa, the latest in a lengthy string of tit-for-tat expulsions between Russia and Western nations over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the Canadians added to its sanctions list included politicians, business leaders, and individuals engaged with media and financial structures that are directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course.”

Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, managers at Volatus Aerospace Corp (VOL.V), a handful of CBC correspondents, several members of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, and other politicians, analysts, businesspeople, and activists were included on the list.

Also Read Zambia demands explanation from Russia after its national dies at battlefield; Foreign Minister Zambia Foreign Minister has urged Russia to explain how its resident ended...