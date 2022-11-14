Advertisement
Russia bars 100 Canadians from entering country after Ottawa-exclusion

Russia bars 100 Canadians from entering country after Ottawa-exclusion

Russia bars 100 Canadians from entering country after Ottawa-exclusion

Russia bans 100 Canadians to enter the country

  • Russia bars 100 Canadians from entering the country after the exclusion of Russians in Ottawa.
  • It is the latest in a string of retaliatory expulsions between Russia and Western nations.
  • The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that the Canadians added to its sanctions list.
On Monday, Russia prevented 100 Canadians from entering the country in retribution for the exclusion of Russian people by Ottawa, the latest in a lengthy string of tit-for-tat expulsions between Russia and Western nations over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the Canadians added to its sanctions list included politicians, business leaders, and individuals engaged with media and financial structures that are directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course.”

Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, managers at Volatus Aerospace Corp (VOL.V), a handful of CBC correspondents, several members of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, and other politicians, analysts, businesspeople, and activists were included on the list.

