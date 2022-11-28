Russia claims Bakhmut is surrounded, but fighting continues

Advertisement
  • Fierce fighting is taking place in the area around the city of Bakhmut.
  • Russian forces have been forced to withdraw from many areas.
  • The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic leader claims Russian forces are now very close to encircling BakhMut.
Fierce fighting is still taking place in the area around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, according to reports from both Russia and Ukraine.

Because Russian forces have not been successful in recent months in gaining territory in eastern Ukraine and have been forced to withdraw from many areas, the city has become an important target for those forces. Russian forces have been forced to withdraw from many areas. A video that has been circulating on social media over the past few days illustrates the immense devastation that has occurred in Bakhmut, where thousands of people are still living without access to electricity or piped water.

On Monday, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, stated that Russian forces were now very close to encircling Bakhmut. He added that this news came from the Russian Federation.

On Russian television, Pushilin was quoted as saying, “The situation in Bakhmut is still difficult, but our units, in particular the Wagner group unit, are definitely moving forward.”

Wagner is a private military contractor whose fighters have been involved in the conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk to a significant degree.

“There is also success in the vicinity of Bakhmut. The situation of the operational encirclement is quite close,” Pushilin claimed.

The Ukrainians have admitted that the Russians are conducting offensives in the region, but they have denied that they have lost any ground.

According to a statement released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday, “the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations.” The statement went on to name approximately six settlements located in the Bakhmut region.

On Monday, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s eastern theatre of operations, stated on Ukrainian television that “The most important fighting for Ukraine is still taking place in and around Bakhmut. This is the direction in which the enemy is acting the most aggressively. Attacks and fire strikes are carried out by him. Around 180–200 artillery strikes are inflicted upon our position every single day by the adversary.”

