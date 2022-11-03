Moscow re-joins UN-backed agreement to let the transport of grain from Ukraine via a secure Black Sea route.

Grain shipments are anticipated to resume.

Moscow receives adequate promises that Kiev won’t use corridor for military operations against it.

A UN-backed agreement to let the transport of grain from Ukraine via a secure Black Sea route has been re-joined, according to Russia, and shipments are anticipated to resume on Wednesday.

Moscow will once more take part, the Russian defense ministry announced, adding that Moscow has received “adequate” promises from Kiev that it won’t utilize the maritime corridor for military operations against Moscow.

According to the ministry, “Russia deems the received guarantees to be, at this time, sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the deal.”

The grain agreement, negotiated by Turkey and the UN, will remain in effect as of Wednesday noon, according to statements made earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

According to Erdogan, “shipments will continue as scheduled beginning at 12 p.m. today [09 p.m. GMT].”

Resul Serdar of Al Jazeera’s Istanbul bureau claims that Ankara is now the “de facto mediator” between Moscow and Kyiv due to Turkey’s role in bringing Russia back to the initiative.

“We know that Russia withdrew from the agreement over the weekend, but following rigorous conversations between Ankara, Moscow, Kyiv, and of course the United Nations, it looks that the accord is once again alive and operating,” Serdar added.

More than 9.7 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been able to leave Ukrainian ports because to the agreement, which is being supervised by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.

This has provided much-needed respite to the world food crisis that was brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major exporter of grains.

A joint team of Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, and UN officials inspect ships going to and from Ukraine as per the provisions of the agreement, which was reached in July.

In announcing its decision to temporarily leave the accord on Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of abusing the secure maritime passage to launch a drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.

After then, there were still some shipments entering and leaving Ukraine, but the UN announced on Tuesday that there would be no deliveries on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested “serious guarantees” while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “reliable and long-term protection” of the corridor.

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, criticized Russia’s decision to pull out of the agreement in a phone call with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, saying it “again damages global food security.”

Russia’s charges had been brushed aside by Ukraine as a “false excuse” for backing out of the agreement.

The Kremlin has long criticized the agreement, saying that the majority of the shipments were going to Europe rather than the developing nations where there was a greater need for grain.

The notion has been refuted by Ukrainian officials, and data gathered as part of the agreement by a monitoring group does not support it.

The UN stated that any deliveries made after Russia declared its suspension were “a temporary and extraordinary measure” despite the fact that grain-laden cargo continued to sail on Monday and Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, had declared on Monday that continuing exports without Russia’s involvement was “hazardous.”

The UN’s involvement and Turkey’s “help,” according to the Russian defense ministry, allowed Moscow to gain formal promises from Kiev.

According to the statement, Kyiv promised “the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports chosen in the interests of the sale of agricultural products for waging military operations against the Russian Federation.”

