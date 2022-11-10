Advertisement
'Russia has lost the war' says Ukrainian MP

  • Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko: This is a huge morale boost.
  • The only significant Ukrainian city to have been conquered since the conflict began is Kherson, and now Russian forces are pulling back from the city.
  • He said that it was too soon to state that Ukraine had won the war, but that Russia has lost the battle.
“This is a huge morale boost,” the Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko told media.

According to him, even though it was too soon to state that Ukraine had won the war, the fact that Russian troops have withdrawn from Kherson indicates that Russia has lost the battle.

