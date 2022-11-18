Russia hopes to swap prisoners with US for arms dealer

Russia is hoping to reach an agreement with the US on a prisoner swap that would include arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Bout was extradited to the US from Thailand in 2010 after a US Drug Enforcement Agency sting operation.

Russian deputy foreign minister expresses optimism that the possibility of a swap has “strengthened”.

Advertisement

Russia is hoping to reach an agreement with the US on a prisoner swap that would include notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the Merchant of Death.

For the first time, either US or Russian officials openly suggested that Bout might take part in a conversation.

Sergei Ryabkov, the deputy foreign minister, expressed optimism that the possibility of a swap had “strengthened” on Friday.

Prior to Brittney Griner’s release, the US stated that it was eager to arrange a prisoner swap.

After marijuana oil vape pens were discovered in her luggage as she attempted to enter Russia, she was found guilty of unlawful narcotics possession in August.

The two-time Olympian has been transferred to a prison colony south-east of Moscow.

Advertisement

The US and Russia have yet to find a “common denominator,” according to Mr. Ryabkov, but “it is obvious that Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed [for exchange], and we surely count on a favorable result,” he said on Friday.

Additionally, he mentioned that Bout had been “persecuted” in the US and wished him “firmness of mind and soul” to deal with his detention.

After a US Drug Enforcement Agency sting operation, Bout, a former Soviet air force officer, was extradited to the US from Thailand in 2010. (DEA).

He is one of the most prominent arms traffickers in the world, and because of his notoriety, a Hollywood movie was made about him.

After being found guilty of conspiring to assassinate Americans and US officials, transporting anti-aircraft missiles, and assisting a terrorist organization, he was given a 25-year prison sentence.

He asserted that he was merely a businessman operating a legal international transport operation who had been falsely charged with seeking to supply South American rebels who were the victims of US political intrigue.

Advertisement

However, a jury in New York did not accept his account.

Russian interest in trading the arms dealer for basketball player Brittney Griner has been reported in US media.

A “significant offer” to return two American detainees to the United States from Russia, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was made in July.

In February, when cannabis oil vapes were discovered in Griner’s baggage, she was detained at an airport close to Moscow.

Although she claimed to have made a “honest mistake,” her appeal against the conviction was unsuccessful in early November, and it remained unclear for a while where she had been transferred to serve out her nine-year term.

She is being imprisoned in the IK-2 women’s penitentiary colony in the isolated village of Yavas in Mordovia, 500 kilometers (310 miles) south-east of the capital, according to her attorneys, who confirmed this earlier this week.

Advertisement

There have also been rumors that Paul Whelan, another American captive, may be involved in a future prisoner exchange.

The former US marine, who was found guilty of being an American spy, has been incarcerated in a Russian labor camp.

When speaking for the first time since his imprisonment, Mr. Whelan called his stay behind bars a “very, very horrible existence.”

Mr. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, has always maintained his innocence.

Also Read Brittney Griner sent to Mordovia, Russia – source Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on...