  • Russia “in no position” to be setting rules for negotiations
Russia “in no position” to be setting rules for negotiations

  • The peace formula for Ukraine remains unchanged.
  • Immediate cessation of the war, withdrawal of all Russian troops, restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, damages reimbursement and provision of effective guarantees of non-repetition of aggression.
  • “Russia is in no position to laying down the rules,” Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Russia is “in no position” to be setting rules for negotiations, said a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday.

“Russia is in no position to laying down the rules,” Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said during a press conference.

“The peace formula for Ukraine remains unchanged: Immediate cessation of the war, withdrawal of all Russian troops, restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, damages reimbursement and provision of effective guarantees of non-repetition of aggression.

“Achieving sustainable peace is impossible under any other conditions.”

