Russia removes their troops from the strategic city of Kherson

Articles
  • Russian forces have been ordered to leave the Ukrainian city of Kherson.
  • The withdrawal deals Russia a serious setback as it prepares for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
  • Russian forces will completely leave the western bank of the River Dnipro as a result of the withdrawal.
The only regional capital taken since the assault started in February is the Ukrainian city of Kherson, and the Russian force has been told to leave.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russia in Ukraine, declared that the city could no longer receive supplies.

Russian forces will completely leave the western bank of the River Dnipro as a result of the withdrawal.

Additionally, it deals Russia a serious setback as it prepares for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“In these circumstances, the most sensible option is to organize the defense along a barrier line along the river Dnipro,” Gen Surovikin told a meeting of senior military leaders.

The news of his passing was reported by Russian media not long before the announcement was made.

His name was Kirill Stremousov, and he was the deputy leader of Kherson.

Even though he is widely considered to be one of the most vocal advocates for the takeover of Kherson, he issued a warning only six days ago stating that it was “very likely” that Russian soldiers would have to cross to the eastern bank.

Also Read

Russian forces scale ups attacks on people in seized Kherson
Russian forces scale ups attacks on people in seized Kherson

Russian troops are largely wearing civilian clothes and living in civilian housing...

