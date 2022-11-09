Russian-appointed deputy governor Kirill Stremousov dies in car crash

Kirill Stremousov, deputy governor of Kherson, died in a car accident.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy governor of Kherson appointed by Russia, was died in a car accident, according to local authorities and the media.

The 45-year-old Mr. Stremousov was hired for the position two months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He was one of the most vocal supporters of the Russian occupation and was well-known for his confrontational online remarks.

The Ukrainian police wanted him for treason.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, claimed that his deputy had been assassinated, but Ukrainian officials have expressed skepticism about the unverified accusations.

The deceased official had five children, and a sixth was on the way, Mr. Saldo continued.

According to officials, the collision took place on a route connecting Kherson City, in Russian-occupied Crimea, with Armyansk, a town to the south-east.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive is aiming for Kherson, the sole regional center in Ukraine that was taken by Russian forces during the invasion in February. Kherson is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River.

On social media, Mr. Stremousov was well known for posting frequent updates on the situation at the front lines.

In recent weeks, he had urged civilians to cross the river in the face of the Ukrainian advance, saying it was "most likely" that Russian forces would leave the western bank entirely.

Sevastopol's mayor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, called Mr. Stremousov "a great patriot of Russia, brave and fearless… it's an irreparable loss." Attacks have resulted in the deaths or injuries of a number of Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine. The key town of Snihurivka, located to the northeast of Kherson, was the scene of fierce action on Wednesday as Ukrainian forces resumed their assault. A crucial bridge across the Inhulets river near Darivka, east of Kherson, appeared to have crumbled into the water in pictures obtained by the Reuters news agency. Although it remained unclear how the bridge was destroyed, there was conjecture that it may have been blown up by Russian troops who were fleeing.