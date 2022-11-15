Russian forces could unleash huge artillery strike on Kherson

Russian forces could unleash a massive artillery strike.

Lord Dannatt told that the situation in the southern city is interesting.

Russian soldiers essentially lost that war some months ago.

After retiring from Kherson on Friday, Russian forces could unleash a “massive artillery strike,” General Lord Richard Dannatt warns.

Lord Dannatt told Sky’s Kay Burley that the situation in the southern city is “interesting” and that Russian soldiers “essentially lost that war some months ago”

“Their attempt to push from Mariupol through Kherson to Mykolaiv to conquer Odessa and threaten Moldova – that failed long ago,” he remarked.

The military expert warned that the Russians would be developing strong defensive positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River, within easy shelling distance of Kherson city.

“My worry is that the folks in Kherson who are glad to come returning will start roaming around as if things had returned to normal. The Russians will then begin enormous artillery strikes, he said.

Lord Dannatt said Putin never planned to attend the G20 summit in Bali. He may be brave, but he won’t face 19 world leaders.

“He sent Sergei Lavrov to do his job for him, but kudos to Rishi Sunak for being open against Russia and Putin.”

