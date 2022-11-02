Russian nuclear weapon intelligence splits US politicians

Russian military leaders have contemplated using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Some authorities believe that the document’s exchanges may have been misinterpreted and do not definitely indicate that Russia plans to use a nuclear bomb.

Russian military officials have reportedly discussed how and under what conditions Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine. According to a US intelligence assessment that has been described to media channel by multiple sources who have read it and who are familiar with its contents.

Advertisement

Multiple sources who have read the assessment have told media channel that it is not a product with a high level of confidence and that it does not contain raw material but rather analysis. The report was written by the National Intelligence Council. Some officials believe that the exchanges depicted in the document may have been taken out of context, and that they do not necessarily suggest that Russia is planning to deploy a nuclear weapon. This is due to the fact that some officials believe that the document may have been altered.

According to authorities, the United States has not seen any signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to take the extreme step of utilizing one, and it is not thought that Putin was involved in the discussions revealed in the NIC product.

However, other members of the administration who have viewed the document have reacted with concern because it provides a rare window into conversations between senior Russian generals and reveals their intensifying frustration about Russia’s losses on the battlefield in Ukraine.

This is because the document provides a rare window into conversations between senior Russian generals and reveals how frustrated they are about Russia’s losses.

Some officials are concerned that this level of discontent could lead to a state of despair. There are also doubts over whether Russia’s self-declared annexation of eastern Ukraine earlier this year means that Russia is willing to use more harsh steps to safeguard that region. This is something that has been called into question.

Also Read Zelensky repeats warning over Russian nuclear weapons The globe should prepare for the viable use by Russia of nuclear...

Advertisement