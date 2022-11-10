Russian retreat may be the result of intense pressure, says NATO chief

‘Russia has lost the war’ says Ukrainian MP
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia leaving Kherson would be “another victory” for Ukraine as the war continues into its ninth month.
After a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he told reporters the withdrawal could mean Russia is “coming under heavy pressure”.
He went on to add that NATO would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.
