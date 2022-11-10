Russian retreat may be the result of intense pressure, says NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s Kherson peninsula would be “another victory” for the Ukrainian government.

He says NATO will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, adding that Russia is “coming under heavy pressure”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia leaving Kherson would be “another victory” for Ukraine as the war continues into its ninth month.

Advertisement

After a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he told reporters the withdrawal could mean Russia is “coming under heavy pressure”.

He went on to add that NATO would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Also Read ‘Russia has lost the war’ says Ukrainian MP Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko: This is a huge morale boost. The only...