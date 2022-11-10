Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russian retreat may be the result of intense pressure, says NATO chief

Russian retreat may be the result of intense pressure, says NATO chief

Articles
Advertisement
Russian retreat may be the result of intense pressure, says NATO chief

Russian retreat may be the result of intense pressure, says NATO chief

Advertisement
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s Kherson peninsula would be “another victory” for the Ukrainian government.
  • He says NATO will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, adding that Russia is “coming under heavy pressure”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia leaving Kherson would be “another victory” for Ukraine as the war continues into its ninth month.

Advertisement

After a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he told reporters the withdrawal could mean Russia is “coming under heavy pressure”.

He went on to add that NATO would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Also Read

‘Russia has lost the war’ says Ukrainian MP
‘Russia has lost the war’ says Ukrainian MP

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko: This is a huge morale boost. The only...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story