  • Russian shells attack Ukrainian power station
Russian shells attack Ukrainian power station

  • Shells fell on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power facility.
  • There is fear of a nuclear calamity intensification.
  • Direct hit might spread radioactivity throughout Europe.
After shells fell on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power facility, fears of a nuclear calamity intensified.

As Kyiv and invading Russian forces blamed one other for Friday night’s attacks, the UN feared a direct hit might spread radioactivity throughout Europe.

‘The news is shocking. The bombers must halt immediately. IAEA’s Rafael Grossi stated, ‘You’re playing with fire.’

Early in the conflict, Russia captured the facility, which is currently near the front.

Reactors are off, but losing power might cause nuclear fuel to overheat.

Russia accused Ukraine of launching missiles, but Kyiv said Moscow attacked the plant to prevent restarting.

Last week, Russia fired 150 missiles against Ukraine and targeted power facilities, leaving 10 million without power.

Rishi Sunak proposed £50 million in military aid to Ukraine on Saturday.

The PM called Ukraine’s courage a ‘inspiration.’

