SA ex-President Jacob Zuma orders to return to jail

The former South African President Jacob Zuma has been sent back to prison.

The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an earlier finding that his medical parole was unconstitutional.

It is unclear whether or not he will serve any further time behind bars.

An earlier finding that former South African President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole had been unconstitutional was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa, which resulted in that court ordering Zuma to be sent to prison.

However, it is unclear whether he will serve any further time behind bars.

The judge found the eighty-year-old man guilty of contempt of court for his reluctance to testify during an inquiry into corruption and sentenced him to fifteen months in prison last year.

His incarceration sparked violent demonstrations in KwaZulu Natal region as well as other parts of South Africa, which resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people.

When spending two months in jail, Zuma was finally freed after his attorneys argued that he was suffering from a fatal illness that was kept secret from the public.

The judges reached a decision on Monday that was unanimous and stated that the prison officials should consider whether or not the time that the former president has spent outside of prison in violation of his sentence should count towards the total amount of time he is required to serve.

The legal team representing the ex-president had argued that Zuma required medical care that he could not receive in prison, and they are now considering taking the case to the Constitutional Court.

It is a legal concern, but in the past, similar situations have also had political repercussions. Concerns have been raised that the unrest that occurred in July of last year could be repeated if he were to be returned to prison.

