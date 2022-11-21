Science experiment at Sydney school injures students

A blast of wind allegedly interfered with a scientific experiment at a primary school in Sydney, Australia.

At least 11 pupils and one teacher were injured.

Children have burns to various parts of their body, including their face, chest, lower belly, and legs.

Advertisement

After a scientific experiment in the classroom went awry, at least 11 pupils at a primary school in Sydney, Australia, were hurt.

According to reports, at least two kids with severe burns were transported by ambulance to a hospital. It’s thought that nine additional people had minor burns.

A blast of wind allegedly interfered with a test utilizing sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.

Fire engines, ambulances, and helicopters were called to the scene.

The incident happened on Monday at Manly West Public School around 13:00 (02:00 GMT).

Acting Superintendent of New South Wales Ambulance Phil Templemen claimed that some of the chemicals being employed had been scattered by the wind.

Advertisement

The Sydney Morning Herald said that the children, who are thought to be between the ages of 10 and 11, have burns to various parts of their body, including their face, chest, lower belly, and legs (SMH).

Additionally, a teacher had minor injury treatment.

Many parents who visited the school on Monday stated they had concerns about why the experiment had happened but added that everything was “in control” at the school.

“We heard online what happened, it was a bit worrying but everything seemed to be under control quite quickly,” Mich Ashton, a parent at the school, told the media. Advertisement

It was a “regular science project,” according to an another parent who asked to remain anonymous. They also mentioned how much they adored the teacher who was involved. A neighbor told the SMH that a teacher had earlier come out of the school to address a crowd that had gathered outside. Advertisement “The teacher who addressed us said it was a science experiment that went wrong and some chemical burns were involved,” said Tyson Atkins. Also Read Plane crash kills flight instructor, injures 2 University students says police One person died and two others were seriously hurt, in plane crash... Advertisement