Several injured in explosion in Istiklal Avenue, says Turkish media

Turkish mine blast kills 41 people
The dead toll from an explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's...
An explosion on Istanbul’s main pedestrian artery, Istiklal Avenue, injured eleven persons, According to reports.
According to reports in Turkish media, an explosion on Istanbul’s famed pedestrian avenue Istiklal Avenue has resulted in 11 persons being hurt.
On Sunday, video showed police cars, ambulances, and fire vehicles all responding to the location. It was not entirely obvious what caused the explosion. According to users of social media platforms, stores had locked their doors and the road was deserted.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.