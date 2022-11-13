Advertisement
Several injured in explosion in Istiklal Avenue, says Turkish media

  • An explosion on Istanbul’s famed pedestrian avenue Istiklal Avenue has resulted in 11 persons being hurt.
  • On Sunday, video showed police cars, ambulances, and fire vehicles all responding to the location.
  • It was not entirely obvious what caused the explosion.
An explosion on Istanbul’s main pedestrian artery, Istiklal Avenue, injured eleven persons, According to reports.

According to reports in Turkish media, an explosion on Istanbul’s famed pedestrian avenue Istiklal Avenue has resulted in 11 persons being hurt.

On Sunday, video showed police cars, ambulances, and fire vehicles all responding to the location. It was not entirely obvious what caused the explosion. According to users of social media platforms, stores had locked their doors and the road was deserted.

