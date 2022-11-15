Shireen Abu Akleh’s family welcomes US probe

The family of Shireen Abu Akleh said they are encouraged by the United States.

The family of Shireen Abu Akleh said they are “encouraged” by the United States opening an investigation into the Palestinian American Al Jazeera correspondent’s killing in May.

In a statement posted Tuesday, Abu Akleh’s family said the US decision was warranted because she was slain “by a foreign military.”

Israeli troops shot and killed Abu Akleh, 51, in the northern occupied West Bank town of Jenin as she was reporting on an Israeli operation.

Video footage, several witnesses and multiple investigations by independent media outlets showed there were no armed Palestinians in the area where Abu Akleh and other journalists were standing before Israeli soldiers started firing at them, despite initial Israeli claims that Abu Akleh may have been shot in crossfire between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters.

Israel stated in September that a soldier likely killed Abu Akleh, but no criminal investigation will be launched.

The US had first rebuffed calls to open a probe into Abu Akleh’s execution, insisting that Israel was able to conduct its own investigation.

Axios reported Monday that the US Department of Justice alerted Israel that the FBI is investigating the event.

A justice department official didn’t respond to Al Jazeera’s Monday request for comment.

The Israeli government replied by criticizing the US and refusing to cooperate.

Benny Gantz, Israel’s outgoing defence minister, called the Justice Department’s decision to investigate Shireen Abu Akleh’s death a mistake.

Former PM Benjamin Netanyahu will create a new government after his coalition won November 1 elections.

In their statement, Abu Akleh’s family said they were “ready to support” the inquiry, and added that they hoped it would be “truly independent” and “[follow] the facts where it leads … toward accountability”.

Since the journalist’s death six months ago, his family has launched an international campaign.

That campaign has featured meetings with US government officials, an official complaint at the International Criminal Court, and a visit with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Monday, Bruce Fein, a constitutional lawyer and former justice department official, said the decision to initiate an FBI inquiry suggests that the US has “credible evidence” to believe an assassination was committed.

Fein said the US may use military aid and regional geopolitics to persuade Israel to cooperate.

Fein: “These levers can sway Israeli thinking.”

