Ukraine’s sniper shot a Russian soldier from 1.7 miles away.

It might be the second-longest combat kill ever.

The soldier fall after an 8,891ft shot.

Ukraine’s sniper shot a Russian soldier from 1.7 miles away, maybe the second-longest combat kill ever.

Footage apparently shows the soldier falling after an 8,891ft shot.

It’s like firing Westminster Bridge from Battersea Power Station, 26 Wembley football pitches away.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced, “The occupier was exterminated by a precision shot from 2,710 metres (8,891ft) – a distance that now ranks second in the world.”

A Canadian sniper killed an Isis soldier from 11,300ft away in Iraq in 2017.

British sniper Craig Harrison shot a Taliban soldier from 8,120ft in 2009.

The Ukrainian marksman appeared to have moved Harrison to third.

President Zelensky’s army use the Snipex Alligator, the world’s most powerful gun.

The dangerous weapon is 6ft 5in tall and can destroy an enemy target.

At dusk, Ukraine’s National Guard snipers start hunting, they boasted.

Last night, he worked quickly and accurately.

