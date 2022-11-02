South Korea reports, North Korea fires 10 missiles

North Korea launched at least 10 different types of missiles on Wednesday from its east and west coasts.

The launches triggered an air raid alert on Ulleungdo Island in South Korea.

One short-range ballistic missile landed 167 kilometers to the northwest of the island in international seas.

Advertisement

According to the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, North Korea launched at least 10 different types of missiles on Wednesday from its east and west coasts.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the launches mark the first time since Korea’s partition that a North Korean ballistic missile has been within striking distance of South Korean territorial seas south of the Northern Limit Line.

The volley of missile launches triggered an air raid alert on Ulleungdo Island in South Korea, which is located around 120 km (75 miles) east of the Korean Peninsula. One short-range ballistic missile, according to JCS, landed 167 kilometers (104 miles) to the northwest of the island in international seas.

According to a CNN count, Wednesday’s launch marks North Korea’s 29th this year and comes after the US and South Korea started their previously scheduled military exercises called “Vigilant Storm” on Tuesday.

According to the US Defense Department, the manoevres involve 240 aircraft and “thousands of service members” from both nations.

On Thursday, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

Advertisement

Experts have previously told CNN that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might be conveying a message by displaying his country’s arsenal at a time of increased international hostilities.

The North Korean state media finally spoke up about this year’s spate of missile tests last month after six months of silence, saying they were conducted to show Pyongyang’s readiness to launch tactical nuclear bombs at prospective targets in the South.

Additionally, Pyongyang may be preparing for a nuclear test, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog warned last week, prompting the recent tests.

“We are paying extremely close attention to this. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said last Thursday, “We hope that doesn’t happen, but sadly signs go in another direction.

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, warned reporters on Wednesday that North Korea is firing missiles “at an unprecedentedly high frequency.”

In light of the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Kishida also demanded that a meeting of the National Security Council take place as soon as feasible.

Advertisement

Yaukazu Hamada, the Japanese defense minister, stated earlier on Wednesday that North Korea fired at least two missiles, both of which are thought to have landed outside of Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Currently, no damage to ships or aircraft has been detected, and it’s probable that the ballistic missiles went on an erroneous trajectory, he continued.

Also Read North Korea warns follow-up to US military actions, raising WW3 North Korea has prompted new World War Three fears by threatening the...