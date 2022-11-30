Students dies as bomb blast hits Afghan school

The explosion took occurred in Aybak, which is located in the Samangan province.

The Taliban, who now rule Afghanistan, have stated that a bomb attack on a religious school in the country’s north has resulted in the deaths of at least ten individuals.

The explosion took occurred in Aybak, which is located in the Samangan province, and according to a spokeswoman for the ministry of the interior, the bomb caused many more people to be injured.

The number of fatalities is yet unknown; however, two officials from the province government told the media that 17 people were killed in the explosion.

People are claimed to have been leaving congregational prayers when the explosion took place, and a doctor at the local hospital stated that the majority of the victims were pupils at the school.

Advertisement “All of them are children and ordinary people,” one doctor was quoted by AFP as saying.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafee Takkur said the Taliban’s security forces were investigating the attack, and vowed to “identify the perpetrators and punish them for their actions”.

Aybak is an ancient city that rose to prominence in the 4th and 5th centuries as a commerce hub and a center for Buddhists. Today, the city is known for its Buddhist temple. It is approximately 130 miles (200 kilometers) to the north of the capital city of Kabul.

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan one year ago, the country has been shaken by dozens of explosions, the most of which have been claimed by a local offshoot of the Islamic State group known as Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). The Group is the most extreme of the militant groups in Afghanistan and has targeted religious minorities – such as Hazaras – who the Taliban have pledged to protect. However, Human Rights Watch recently observed that "Taliban authorities have done little to protect these communities from suicide bombings and other unlawful attacks". In September, at least 54 people – including 51 girls and young women – were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the capital city of Kabul. The attacker had targeted a hall where hundreds of students were sitting a test for university admission. Taliban leaders later blamed ISIS-K for the attack, though the group itself did not take responsibility. At least 54 people were killed in the month of September as a result of a suicide bomber who detonated a bomb in the city of Kabul, which serves as the capital of Afghanistan. Among the dead were 51 girls and young women. The objective of the assailant was a building that housed hundreds of students who were taking an exam to gain entry into a university. Later on, leaders of the Taliban pointed the finger of blame to ISIS-K for the attack, despite the fact that the organization itself did not accept credit.