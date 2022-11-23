Supreme Court grants House access to Trump’s taxes

Donald Trump’s tax returns will now be made available to a House committee.

The Supreme Court gave the IRS permission to do so on Tuesday.

Trump has fought for years to keep his tax returns secret. No notable dissents were present in the high court’s decision.

Advertisement

The former president of the United States Donald Trump’s tax returns will now be made available to a Democratic-led House committee after the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the IRS permission to do so.

Trump, who has fought for years to keep his tax returns secret and is currently the subject of numerous investigations, has suffered a significant setback as a result of the court’s decision.

No notable dissents were present.

Trump’s legal team has consistently fought to keep his tax returns private, and after losing in a lower court, he appealed to the Supreme Court, which is made up of three of his nominees. The subpoena had been temporarily put on hold on November 1 by Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees the lower court that made the decision in the Trump case. This was probably done to provide the justices more time to think about the matter.

Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, first asked the IRS for the tax returns in 2019, but the IRS under the Trump administration first delayed providing them. The lawsuit took a while to develop until 2021 when the Biden administration amended the Justice Department’s legal position and decided the IRS had to abide by the committee’s request.

Late last year, a judge chosen by Trump made a decision that favored the House. The US DC Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn that decision, and most recently, the full appeals court declined to consider the case. The court rejected Trump’s contention that the stated goal was merely a pretext to conceal a political calculation and concluded that the request for the documents fulfilled a valid legislative purpose to examine tax regulations as they pertain to a sitting president.

Advertisement

After the decision, Neal released a statement saying, “We knew the strength of our case, we persisted, we listened to counsel, and finally, our case has been affirmed by the highest court in the land.” “The notion of oversight has been kept ever since the Magna Carta, and today is no different. The committee will now carry out the scrutiny that we have requested for the past three and a half years because this transcends politics.

Tuesday evening, a Treasury representative told CNN that the department “will comply with the Court of Appeals’ order.”

When the documents are delivered to the committee is not yet known.

The House Ways and Means Committee member Rep. Lloyd Doggett told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Tuesday that he thinks the committee will have the tax returns “by next week.”

The Texas Democrat stated on “OutFront” that “this is a major victory for accountability,” adding that “we need to move quickly and I hope we begin that examination next week.”

Mazars precedent controversy

Advertisement

After a prior journey to the Supreme Court, a separate legal case involving the House Oversight Committee’s pursuit of Trump’s tax records from his then-accounting firm was settled earlier this year. Trump claimed that lower courts had violated that 2020 ruling, known as Mazars, in his request to the Supreme Court to hear the latest issue with the Ways and Means committee.

Similar to the Mazars case, the current controversy, according to Trump’s attorneys, “arises from a legislative demand for a President’s personal information—a conflict between competing branches over records of high political interest for everybody involved.”

Trump’s attorneys stated that “no Congress has ever used its legislative authority to seek a President’s tax returns” and forewarned of the “far-reaching repercussions” of the DC Circuit’s decision.

However, House counsel Douglas Letter urged the court to deny Trump’s request to put off the subpoena, saying that the House had spent “more than three years” investigating whether the IRS can fairly and properly apply the tax rules to presidents.

Trump’s presidency, according to the letter, “amplified” these worries.

The letter stated that Mr. Trump had a “complicated web of firms, engaged in worldwide commercial activities, had a history of active tax avoidance (as he has boasted), claimed to be under “constant audit” since before his Presidency, and frequently called IRS audits of him “unfair.”

Advertisement

The Treasury Department and the IRS were represented by US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who disagreed with Trump’s arguments and supported the House. She emphasized that the Court of Appeals “correctly held that the Chairman’s request articulates a legitimate legislative purpose and passes muster under all suggested variations of the separation of powers analysis – including the standard this Court adopted in Trump v. Mazars.”