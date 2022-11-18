Sweden believes Nord Stream pipelines contain explosives

The explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream pipeline in September were caused by an act of sabota, Swedish prosecutors announced on Friday.

This came after evidence of explosives being present at the sites was discovered by investigators.

The prosecutor who is in charge of the preliminary inquiry, Mats Ljungqvist, issued a statement in which he referred to the occurrence as “gross sabotage.”

He also mentioned that “traces of explosives” had been discovered at the scene.

According to the statement, the preliminary investigation will continue, and the authorities have not yet decided whether or not any charges will be filed.

Advertisement

According to media, the office of the prosecutor has declined to provide any additional comment.

Authorities in Sweden and Denmark have been looking into four breaches that were discovered in the pipelines known as Nord Stream 1 and 2, which connect Russia and Germany by way of the Baltic Sea.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, both pipelines have become flashpoints in an escalating energy war between European capitals and Moscow.

This war has pummeling major Western economies, sent gas prices soaring, and sparked a hunt for alternative energy supplies.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, major Western economies have been hit hard. Gas prices have skyrocketed.

Also Read “Massive explosions” damaged the Nord Stream pipelines. Says police Explosions were source of two damaged Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and...