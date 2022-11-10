Swiss and UK scientists cannot participate in an EU program

Both the UK and Switzerland are banned from a big EU scheme, therefore they’re collaborating on science.

Political issues have kept the two countries out of the EU’s Horizon program.

The Anglo-Swiss accord has no new money.

But Swiss Ambassador to the UK Markus Leitner called it a “political signal” to scholars to strengthen ties and create new projects.

London will finalize the deal on Thursday.

UK Science Minister George Freeman: “Being a Science superpower involves deepening international partnerships with top R&D economies like Switzerland.”

This cooperation will focus on AI and translating academic findings into start-ups.

The UK and Switzerland want to join Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation funding scheme with a €95.5bn (£81.2bn) budget until 2027.

But the UK departed the EU in January 2020, and Horizon membership has been held up in a dispute over post-Brexit commercial arrangements for Northern Ireland, with London accused of treaty breaches.

Switzerland never joined the EU but has dozens of bilateral treaties with Brussels. Full Swiss participation in Horizon was prohibited when Switzerland rejected an EU treaty.

EU initiative gathers top academic and industrial researchers from member nations. Foreigners can participate but can’t lead initiatives or access EU funds.

Ambassador Markus Leitner said the UK-Swiss accord was “different” from Horizon, a “priority.”

The UK’s associate membership in Horizon was agreed to under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, a Brexit treaty.

However, the European Commission has frequently noted that no binding timeframe for association was specified.

Uncertainty in the sector and fears of a “brain drain” have ministers considering a “Plan B” worldwide strategy.

Alternative program would include international agreements, academic fellowships, and support for cutting-edge research.

Reverting to Plan B would be a “second-best” conclusion, since the Swiss agreement is smaller than Horizon.

Freeman told the BBC he had additional ambitions “I’m negotiating several agreements, including the Anglo-Swiss one. Next, I’ll discuss Israel.”

In the science and research community, there are concerns that the Treasury may cut Horizon’s £15bn.

The Conservative administration will reduce billions in public spending on November 17.

