Syria missiles kill three in Turkey

According to Turkey’s interior minister, three persons were killed when rockets hit Karkamis near the Syrian border.

One of five rockets fired Monday hit a school, injuring six people, two badly.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, missiles hit two houses and a truck near the Karkamis-Jarablus border crossing.

Anadolu showed damaged school windows and a burning truck.

Sunday, Syrian missiles attacked a border crossing, injuring six officers and two troops.

Kurdish militants fired the missiles from northern Syria after the Turkish air force attacked YPG positions on Sunday.

Turkish airstrikes attacked PKK strongholds in northern Iraq.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the raids killed 31 civilians.

Turkey blames the PKK for a bombing in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and deems the YPG its Syrian offshoot.

PKK denies participation in Istanbul attack.

