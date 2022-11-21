Syrian rockets kill 2 in Turkey

Two people were killed when missiles hit Karkamis.

One of five rockets fired Monday hit a school.

It injured six people.

Advertisement

Turkish media and a regional governor said two people were killed when missiles hit Karkamis near the Syrian border.

One of five rockets fired Monday hit a school, injuring six people, two badly.

Two houses and a truck were also struck, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, near the Karkamis-Jarablus border crossing.

Anadolu showed damaged school windows and a burning truck.

Sunday, Syrian missiles attacked a border crossing, injuring six officers and two troops.

Kurdish militants fired the missiles from northern Syria after the Turkish air force attacked YPG positions on Sunday.

Advertisement

Turkey bombed PKK positions in northern Iraq.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the raids killed 31 civilians.

Turkey accuses the PKK of being behind a bombing in Istanbul that killed 6 people on November 13 and considers the YPG its Syrian offshoot.

PKK denies participation in Istanbul attack.

Also Read Turkey response to Istanbul bombing with deadly campaign over Syria An official from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said 11 persons. Turkey's...