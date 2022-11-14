Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Talks between Joe Biden and Xi lasts three hours

Talks between Joe Biden and Xi lasts three hours

Articles
Advertisement
Talks between Joe Biden and Xi lasts three hours

Talks between Joe Biden and Xi lasts three hours

Advertisement
  • The high-stakes discussion between Vice President Biden and Chinese leader Xi has now been going on for three hours.
  • The meeting started at 5:41 p.m., which is 4:41 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • US officials said there wasn’t a set time limit but suggested they expected the meeting to run “a couple hours”.
Advertisement

The high-stakes discussion between Vice President Biden and Chinese leader Xi has now been going on for three hours. The meeting started at 5:41 p.m. local time, which is 4:41 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials said there wasn’t a set time limit but suggested they expected the meeting to run “a couple hours.”

“I think it’ll be a couple hours. Could go longer than that, might not,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route Bali.

According to the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the high-stakes discussion that took place between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Vice President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali has concluded at 8:48 p.m. local time on Monday.

Also Read

Biden and Xi to meet in person despite tight ties
Biden and Xi to meet in person despite tight ties

Xi Jinping will visit Joe Biden for the first time. Biden is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story