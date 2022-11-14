Talks between Joe Biden and Xi lasts three hours

The high-stakes discussion between Vice President Biden and Chinese leader Xi has now been going on for three hours.

The meeting started at 5:41 p.m., which is 4:41 a.m. Eastern Time.

US officials said there wasn’t a set time limit but suggested they expected the meeting to run “a couple hours”.

Advertisement

The high-stakes discussion between Vice President Biden and Chinese leader Xi has now been going on for three hours. The meeting started at 5:41 p.m. local time, which is 4:41 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials said there wasn’t a set time limit but suggested they expected the meeting to run “a couple hours.”

“I think it’ll be a couple hours. Could go longer than that, might not,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route Bali.

According to the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the high-stakes discussion that took place between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US Vice President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali has concluded at 8:48 p.m. local time on Monday.

Also Read Biden and Xi to meet in person despite tight ties Xi Jinping will visit Joe Biden for the first time. Biden is...