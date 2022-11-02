Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit
Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit

Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit

Articles
Advertisement
Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit

Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit

Advertisement
  • Five lions escaped from their exhibit at an Australian zoo.
  • One parent and four cubs were seen outside their Taronga Zoo exhibit.
  • All lions were captured within minutes after the zoo was locked down.
Advertisement

Five lions escaped an Australian zoo, causing a temporary emergency.

One parent and four cubs were seen outside their Taronga Zoo exhibit at 6:30 local time on Wednesday (22:30 GMT Tuesday).

A spokeswoman said all lions were captured within minutes after the zoo was locked down and one cub was tranquillized. Nobody was hurt.

Escape is unexplained.

But zoo executive director Simon Duffy called it a “serious event” must be investigated.

He informed local media the lions entered a tiny area “next” to their display, roughly 100m from the zoo’s overnight guests. The main zoo closed.

Advertisement

“The lions never left that [near] region or Taronga Zoo,” he claimed.

Mr. Duffy stated that a perimeter fence surrounded the zoo and a six-foot barrier protected the small section.

The zoo said CCTV footage showed a keeper raising the alarm 10 minutes after the escape.

Mr. Duffy said staff moved everyone on site to safety swiftly. Four lions “calmly returned” to their enclosure.

“100% safe” inspections will keep the lion exhibit closed, Mr. Duffy said.

Australian zoo escapes are rare.

Advertisement

A lioness escaped its enclosure at Mogo Zoo south of Sydney in 2009 and had to be slaughtered to protect the people.

Also Read

King Cobra Returns To Terrarium After Escaping Swedish Zoo
King Cobra Returns To Terrarium After Escaping Swedish Zoo

Animals are notorious for their ability to amuse in any way. On...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Erdogan condemns criticism of earthquake response
Erdogan condemns criticism of earthquake response
Turkey earthquake's death toll exceeds to 11,500
Turkey earthquake's death toll exceeds to 11,500
Putin supplied missile that brought down MH17, reports
Putin supplied missile that brought down MH17, reports
Humanitarian claims that there is lack of body bags
Humanitarian claims that there is lack of body bags
Kim Jong Un brings his daughter at military feast
Kim Jong Un brings his daughter at military feast
Turkey establishes several hospitals in 10 regions
Turkey establishes several hospitals in 10 regions
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story