Taxes will increase for everyone, says Jeremy Hunt

Just a few days prior to presenting his tax and spending plans to Parliament as part of the Autumn Statement, Mr. Hunt was speaking to the media.

The chancellor is expected to unveil spending reductions of roughly £35 billion as well as tax revenue raising measures, according to the media.

The UK is currently dealing with significant economic difficulties, including rising living expenses and a warning from the Bank of England that the nation is experiencing its deepest recession since records have been kept.

It also comes after the mini-Budget of the previous prime minister, Liz Truss, and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, which caused market unrest and a rise in borrowing costs for the government. Mr. Hunt has since changed many of those policies.

According to independent projections, the state finances have a shortfall of about £55 billion, while other economists have questioned the severity of the “black hole.”

