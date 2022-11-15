Tesla denies brake failure after Model Y kills 2 in China

Tesla Model Y lost control in the streets of Chaozhou, China’s Guangdong province.

Collided with a motorcyclist and a student riding a bicycle, both of whom were killed.

Incident occurred on November 5 and was captured on security cameras throughout the area.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s company stated that security camera footage proved the brake lights were not turned on during the accident, which injured three other people.

A Tesla Model Y lost control in the streets of Chaozhou, China’s Guangdong province, colliding with a motorcyclist and a student riding a bicycle, both of whom were killed. The incident occurred on November 5 and was captured on security cameras throughout the area.

The video shows the car, a medium-sized SUV, accelerating suddenly while parked and driving at full speed for 2.6 kilometres (1.6 miles). The vehicle crashed into a store after hitting the second victim of the accident. Three other people were injured, including the Tesla driver.

The electric car maker, which is owned by tycoon and Twitter founder Elon Musk, said in a statement that the Model Y’s brakes did not fail. According to Tesla, data recovered from the car showed no evidence that the brake pedal had been applied prior to the accident, as reported by Bloomberg.

The company also stated that the footage showed that the brake lights were never turned on prior to the incident and that the accelerator was pushed down hard. Tesla also stated in its statement that it will “actively provide any necessary assistance” to a police investigation in Chaozhou.

Tesla models have the option to activate an autopilot function that requires no driver assistance, though it is unclear whether this was activated at the time of the fatal accident. According to local media reports, the 55-year-old driver of the vehicle passed a breathalyser and a drug test.

Advertisement

The same sources cited members of the driver’s family as saying he had been complaining about problems with the car’s braking system for some time.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States announced in July that it was opening an investigation into a fatal crash in California in which a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a 2021 Tesla Model Y.

Also Read Elon Musk believes that Twitter may go bankrupt Twitter may not survive the oncoming economic collapse. Bankruptcy should not be...