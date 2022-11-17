Texas lady nearly dies from lack of abortion

A Texas woman nearly died when she couldn’t get an abortion.

It is after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

There are experiences of women from Houston, central Texas, and Cleveland who needed abortions.

Advertisement

Another woman has described how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put her life at risk.

CNN has recounted the experiences of women from Houston, central Texas, and Cleveland who needed abortions.

Austin, Texas, a woman nearly died when she couldn’t get an abortion.

Her tale.

Amanda Eid and Josh Zurawski, both 35, met in preschool in 1991 and dated in high school.

Amanda: “Josh says he’s loved me since we were 4”

Advertisement

They married three years ago in high-tech Austin, Texas.

They couldn’t have kids. Amanda underwent fertility treatments for a year and a half.

Amanda said on Instagram in July, “Baby Zurawski due late January.” Amanda and her husband wore “Mama” and “Dad” hats in the post, and Amanda held ultrasound photographs of their newborn girl.“We were overjoyed to be pregnant,” she said.

Amanda’s water broke 18 weeks into her pregnancy.

Her baby’s amniotic fluid is leaking. Her doctor said the baby will die.

Amanda: “We lost our kid.” My cervix dilated 22 weeks early, thus I miscarried.

Advertisement

They urged the doctor to save the infant.

“I kept asking, ‘Can we do anything?'” Amanda answered, “No.”

A woman at risk for life-threatening illness if her water leaks. Doctors claimed they couldn’t abort Amanda and Josh’s pregnancy since their baby, Willow, still had a heartbeat.

“My doctor said, ‘Right now we simply have to wait, because we can’t induce labor,'” Amanda said. “Texas law prevented [the doctors] from doing their jobs”

Texas law allows abortion if the woman “has a life-threatening health condition worsened, caused, or emerging from a pregnancy that places her at risk of death or considerable impairment of a major bodily function.”

Texas lawmakers haven’t defined what that entails, and a doctor found in violation might lose their license and face life in jail.

Advertisement

Katie Keith, head of Georgetown’s Health Policy and Law Initiative, called them imprecise. “They don’t specify when abortions are allowed.”

CNN asked 28 Texas politicians who sponsored anti-abortion legislation to respond to news about the Houston woman and the central Texas woman in September.

One lawmaker answered.

Unintended effects occur with every law. We don’t want unforeseen repercussions; if we do, it’s our job to rectify them, stated outgoing state Sen. Eddie Lucio.

The Zurawskis appeared in a Beto O’Rourke ad.

Amanda’s physicians sent her home after her water broke and urged her to wait for indications of infection. They would only terminate the pregnancy if she was “ill enough to threaten my life,” she claimed.”My doctor suggested hours, days, weeks,” she recalls.

Advertisement

Hearing “hours,” they thought there wasn’t time to travel for an abortion.

Amanda stated in a Meteor essay that the nearest sanctuary state is eight hours away. Getting sepsis in a car in West Texas or 30,000 feet in the air is a death sentence.

In Texas, they waited.

Amanda shivered in Texas heat three days after her water broke.

“It was 105 degrees that day, and I was freezing, shivering, and chattering my teeth. I was trying to tell Josh I didn’t feel well, but my teeth were chattering so violently I couldn’t speak.

Josh was surprised by his wife’s illness.

Advertisement

“To see her go from a normal fever to what she was was scary,” he said. She fell immediately. I’ve never seen her that upset.”

Josh hospitalized his wife. She was 102. She couldn’t walk alone.

Her temp reached 103. Amanda was finally unwell enough for doctors to terminate her pregnancy, she said.

Antibiotics couldn’t stop Amanda’s bacterial infection. Blood transfusions didn’t help.

Doctors and nurses flooded her room 12 hours after her abortion.

She asked, “What’s going on?” and was told, “We’re sending you to the ICU because you’re developing sepsis.”

Advertisement

Sepsis is a life-threatening infectious response.

Amanda’s BP fell. Platelets fell. She doesn’t recall much.

Except for Josh.

“Seeing Amanda crash was terrifying,” he added. “I feared losing her.”

Family members believed it might be the final time they saw Amanda.

Doctors put an IV near her heart to administer antibiotics and blood pressure medicine. Amanda finally survived.

Advertisement

Also Read Texas woman possesses world’s largest feet, says Guinness According to the Guinness World Records, a woman in Texas has the...