The Senate will remain under Democratic hands

CNN estimates Democrats will preserve their slim Senate majority for the next two years after Nevada and Arizona victories.

The party defied the historical tendency of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcome soaring inflation, consolidating its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who associated themselves with outgoing President Donald Trump and parroted his claims about election fraud.

Retaining Senate control is a huge boost to President Joe Biden over the remaining two years of his first term. One more Senate race will determine the final balance of power in the chamber – and how much leverage the president’s party will ultimately have.

“It reflects the quality of our candidates,” Biden told reporters in Cambodia after CNN and other news outlets predicted Democrats would keep their Senate majority. “They all use the same software. Nobody ran on what we did,” Biden said.

Biden’s judicial choices will be confirmed by Democrats, avoiding a situation like the one former President Obama faced in 2016, when Mitch McConnell refused to hold a vote on his Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Also, Senate Democrats can reject House proposals and determine their own agenda.

Control of the House, where Republicans were anticipated to win a majority, is still up in the air. Mail-in ballots still being counted in key districts in California, Arizona, and Oregon. Even if Democrats lose the House, they might leave the GOP with a slim majority.

CNN predicted Democratic wins in Arizona and Nevada on Friday and Saturday, giving Democrats 50 Senate seats to Republicans’ 49. Although it no longer matters for chamber control, Georgia’s Senate runoff will determine Democrats’ majority.

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will face off on December 6 after neither contender passed 50% on Tuesday.

Biden said he was “looking forward to the next couple of years” with Democrats and was focused on the Georgia Senate runoff, noting it would be better to have 51 seats.

More is better, he said.

The Senate is evenly split, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, so Democrats have no votes to spare.

Chuck Schumer hailed the Democrats’ hold on the Senate a “vindication” of their agenda and a rejection of “anti-Democratic, extreme, MAGA Republicans”

We also protected a woman’s freedom to choose when Roe v. Wade was overruled, Schumer remarked.

“Since the American people elected Democrats to the Senate, there’s a firewall against a nationwide abortion ban that many Republicans have talked about.”

Only one Senate seat has changed hands so far in the 2022 midterm elections: Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman upset Republican Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by Trump.

Dems bucked political gravity with a solid midterm performance. CNN exit polls showed 49% of voters who disapprove of Biden voted for Democrats while 45% backed Republicans. Of the 38% of voters who said the economy is “not so good,” 62% voted Democratic compared to 35% for the GOP.

Republicans defended seats in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, and Democrats in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

The battle for Senate control came down to Arizona and Nevada, which have many mail-in ballots and rules that slow processing.

In Arizona, CNN projects that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, will defeat Republican Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by Trump and tech mogul and emerging GOP megadonor Peter Thiel.

CNN predicts Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt, son and grandson of past senators.

Both Masters and Laxalt repeated Trump’s claims about 2020 election fraud.

Laxalt co-chaired Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign in Nevada and led legal efforts to overturn that “rigged” victory. Cortez Masto said Trump’s lies and election conspiracy theories lead to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Masters released a campaign video in which he stated Trump won the 2020 election.

After winning the Senate primary, Masters appeared to back away from some of his extreme rhetoric, removing from his website claims that the election was stolen. In a debate with Kelly, he admitted he hadn’t seen evidence of fraud that would have changed the election. Trump called the Republican nominee and urged him to “go stronger” on election denial, according to a Fox documentary.

