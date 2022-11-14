Advertisement
Third US union rejects national rail contract deal

A third rail union in the United States has rejected a proposed national rail contract negotiated in September.

The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), which bargains on behalf of the nation’s freight railways, stated that the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB), which represents around 300 train personnel, did not ratify the agreement. The NCCC and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), which represents 11,000 workers, agreed last week to extend the strike deadline until at least December 4.

