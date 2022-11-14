Advertisement
  Three football players dies, suspect apprehended
Three football players dies, suspect apprehended

  • Three football players from the University of Virginia were shot and murdered.
  • Shooting happened on a bus carrying students returning from a field trip.
  • Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime.
On campus, three football players from the University of Virginia were shot and murdered. The shooting, which happened on a bus carrying students returning from a field trip on Sunday night, also injured two other people.

According to authorities, they were attacked as the bus parked on the campus of the university.

Three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of handgun use are levied against a suspect who is now in custody.

Police were still looking into the attack, but no apparent reason was given.

Despite the lifting of the shelter-in-place order for the university, Monday’s courses were cancelled.

According to reports, the shooting happened in a garage on Culbreth Road near the university’s Charlottesville campus at about 22:30 (03:30 GMT).

The victims were identified as second-year students Devin Chandler from Virginia Beach, fourth-year student D’Sean Perry from Miami, Florida, and third-year student Lavel Davis from Rich Hill, South Carolina.

After they returned from a field trip, according to the police, the bodies of the victims were discovered inside a charter bus.

The culprit was identified by the institution as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old student.

“I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” said Jim Ryan, the university’s president.

