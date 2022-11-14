Three football players dies, suspect apprehended

Diego Maradona dies: Ronaldo pens touching note to one of the greatest footballers
On campus, three football players from the University of Virginia were shot and murdered. The shooting, which happened on a bus carrying students returning from a field trip on Sunday night, also injured two other people.
According to authorities, they were attacked as the bus parked on the campus of the university.
Three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of handgun use are levied against a suspect who is now in custody.
Police were still looking into the attack, but no apparent reason was given.
Despite the lifting of the shelter-in-place order for the university, Monday’s courses were cancelled.
According to reports, the shooting happened in a garage on Culbreth Road near the university’s Charlottesville campus at about 22:30 (03:30 GMT).
The victims were identified as second-year students Devin Chandler from Virginia Beach, fourth-year student D’Sean Perry from Miami, Florida, and third-year student Lavel Davis from Rich Hill, South Carolina.
After they returned from a field trip, according to the police, the bodies of the victims were discovered inside a charter bus.
The culprit was identified by the institution as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old student.
“I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” said Jim Ryan, the university’s president.
