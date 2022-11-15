Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Three residential buildings hit as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine
Three residential buildings hit as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

Three residential buildings hit as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
Three residential buildings hit as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

Three residential buildings hit as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

Advertisement
  • Residents of Kyiv told to stay in shelters as Russian missile barrage is expected.
  • Mayor claims there has been an assault on the nation’s capital.
  • There have been explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Advertisement

Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine as a Russian missile barrage is expected.

The city military administration of Kyiv reported that two explosions had been heard in the city’s capital and instructed residents to remain in shelters until further notice.

It was reported that four missiles had been intercepted and destroyed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, “An assault on the nation’s capital. Two residential buildings have apparently been damaged in the Pecherskyi [residential] district, as indicated by the available preliminary information. Over the city of Kyiv, the air defence system was able to intercept and destroy several missiles. at the scene of the hits are rescuers and medical personnel. More in-depth information will be provided later.”

Klitschko claimed that there had been a third blow to the body. “Another victory for the Pechersk neighbourhood of Kyiv. A building with a significant height, “he said.

According to local media, there have been several explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether the explosions were caused by missiles or by air defenses.

“Everyone please stay in shelters,” Maksym Kozatsky, head of the Lviv region military administration, said on Telegram. The air defence system is operational.

Also Read

Russian forces could unleash huge artillery strike on Kherson
Russian forces could unleash huge artillery strike on Kherson

Russian forces could unleash a massive artillery strike. Lord Dannatt told that...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Merseyside school staff humiliates their female student
Merseyside school staff humiliates their female student
DCI John Caldwell critically ill and sedated after he was shot
DCI John Caldwell critically ill and sedated after he was shot
Ukraine has 'suffered unimaginably', says King Charles
Ukraine has 'suffered unimaginably', says King Charles
Son detained without bail after killing his father
Son detained without bail after killing his father
Kenyan man released from prison after ten years
Kenyan man released from prison after ten years
16-hour saga ensues on Japan Airlines short-haul flight
16-hour saga ensues on Japan Airlines short-haul flight
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story