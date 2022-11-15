Three residential buildings hit as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

Russian forces could unleash huge artillery strike on Kherson
Russian forces could unleash a massive artillery strike. Lord Dannatt told that...
Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine as a Russian missile barrage is expected.
The city military administration of Kyiv reported that two explosions had been heard in the city’s capital and instructed residents to remain in shelters until further notice.
It was reported that four missiles had been intercepted and destroyed.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, “An assault on the nation’s capital. Two residential buildings have apparently been damaged in the Pecherskyi [residential] district, as indicated by the available preliminary information. Over the city of Kyiv, the air defence system was able to intercept and destroy several missiles. at the scene of the hits are rescuers and medical personnel. More in-depth information will be provided later.”
Klitschko claimed that there had been a third blow to the body. “Another victory for the Pechersk neighbourhood of Kyiv. A building with a significant height, “he said.
According to local media, there have been several explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
It’s unclear whether the explosions were caused by missiles or by air defenses.
“Everyone please stay in shelters,” Maksym Kozatsky, head of the Lviv region military administration, said on Telegram. The air defence system is operational.
