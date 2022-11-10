Transport strikes in London and Paris are about pay

London and Paris commuters hunted for alternatives – or stayed home – as public transport employees went on strike for improved pay.

Spreading labor discontent is a challenge for governments that are already paying billions to combat rising costs, at least for the most vulnerable.

Londoner Nicco Hogg, 36, is severely affected by the strike. “I drove, took the rail, and must now bike.”

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Unite unions walked off the job in Britain on Thursday.

In France, the strike aims to pressure President Emmanuel Macron before he introduces a pensions overhaul law that would require millions to work longer before retiring.

Frederic Souillot, chairman of France’s FO union, said before the Paris strike, “We know how to act if we want to.”

Nearly every metro line in the capital would be closed or have reduced rush-hour service, according to RATP, which asked people to work from home or postpone travels if feasible.

The morning jam was less disruptive than many feared thanks to the city’s developing network of bike lanes.

RER A and B, which connect central Paris to Disneyland Paris, Charles de Gaulle, and Orly airports, were severely disrupted.

RATP expects bus service to dip by a third while trams operate near normally.

London authorities claimed the underground system was “severely interrupted” and warned people to avoid using it.

Many buses were full and unable to pick up throngs at stops, and roadways were likely to be crowded.

French unions have conducted protests in numerous sectors in recent weeks, seeking salary raises or expanded hiring as energy costs fuel inflation.

On Thursday, a protest march in the capital will close vital transportation corridors.

Only the radical CGT union called for broad work stoppages that may match the turnout of October 18, when 107,000 demonstrators nationwide showed out.

Inflation

Nearly 70,000 RATP employees are feeling the pain of rising prices and limited hiring, which has boosted sick leave.

In recent months, delays or lesser frequency on busy metro lines have caused headaches for the system’s 12 million daily passengers.

Former Prime Minister Jean Castex will be appointed RATP chief after being questioned by parliament this week.

Castex warned politicians that service continuity and quality are crucial. “We strive to meet user expectations.”

