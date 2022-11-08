Advertisement
  Trudeau calls China's election meddling aggressive
Trudeau calls China's election meddling aggressive

  • Canadian intelligence found a clandestine network of Beijing-backed candidates during recent elections.
  • Justin Trudeau accuses China of aggressive games with democracies and targeted Canadian institutions.
  • China funded 11 federal candidates in 2019.
Justin Trudeau has accused China of meddling in Canadian elections.

Trudeau accused Beijing of “aggressive games” with democracies and targeted Canadian institutions.

Local media indicate that Canadian intelligence found a “clandestine network” of Beijing-backed candidates during recent elections.

Officials told Mr. Trudeau that China funded 11 federal candidates in 2019.

Global News said that Beijing had funded candidates and that Chinese operatives advised many candidates.

One Ontario provincial MP allocated C$250,000 (£160,000) in money.

The outlet said that China’s embassy in Toronto led the effort to plant operatives in MPs’ offices to influence policies.

“Co-opt and bribe” former Canadian officials was also attempted to obtain political influence.

Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal party and the Conservative party are suspected of being targeted. The operation’s success is unclear.

Chinese officials in Canada did not respond to Global News’ allegations.

“We have taken major efforts to strengthen the integrity of our electoral processes and our systems, and will continue to invest in the fight against election meddling, against foreign involvement of our democracies and institutions,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing governments, state actors from around the world, whether it’s China or others,” he said.

Authorities were probing allegations that China had set up unauthorized “police” stations in Canada.

“Criminal activity in regard to so-called ‘police’ stations” was reported in several European countries last month, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigated.

Ireland and the Netherlands have urged China to shut the police checkpoints, which have been used to pressure regime critics to return to China and face criminal charges.

Dutch media revealed proof that foreign service stations, which promise diplomatic services, were used to muzzle Chinese dissidents in Europe.

