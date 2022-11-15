Katie Hobbs will be Arizona’s next governor.

She will be defeating Republican Kari Lake.

Ms. Hobbs said she would fight for everyone in the state.

Ms. Lake’s incorrect claim that Trump won 2020 is rebuked.

Ms. Hobbs said she would fight for everyone in the state “at this era of divisiveness.”

Ms. Lake suggested the outcome was wrong and that some of her votes were not counted.

The contest to govern the House of Representatives remains close a week after the election.

Republicans must gain 218 House seats to secure a majority, a slim probability.

CBS News race forecasts show Republicans winning 215 seats and Democrats 211.

Ms. Hobbs called for togetherness in a midterm election that revealed ideological tensions in America, saying she would fight for those who didn’t vote for her.

“Even in this era of divide, I feel we are connected,” she remarked.

Ms. Lake, who was sponsored by Mr. Trump, told the BBC that the former president shouldn’t run in 2024 because “he won the last election.” She expected he’d “get even.”

The 2020 election was not stolen.

Ms. Lake joins other Trump-backed election sceptics who lost last week. 125 election sceptics have won House, Senate, and governorship seats, according to BBC News.

Midterm elections include all House and one-third Senate seats.

The Biden administration believed Congress would stop the president’s plan. Democrats hold the Senate, and the House hasn’t been called.

President Biden stated Monday that if the parties split power of Washington, Democrats will “keep our views” but Americans shouldn’t “expect much”

Mr. Biden said the results “send a very powerful message around the world that the United States is ready to play” and intends to remain “fully engaged in the world.”

He said election denial, violence, and voter intimidation were “strongly rejected.” Without a House majority, Democrats won’t be able to codify abortion rights, a priority for liberals.

Most uncalled House contests are in western and southwestern states, including California and Arizona.

Newly elected members of Congress have begun arriving in Washington for orientation, including the first Gen Z politician and the first openly homosexual Republican.

In midterm elections, the White House party normally loses seats, but Democrats’ performance this year is the greatest in at least 20 years.

This threatens the Senate and House leadership prospects of senior Republicans ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

Kevin McCarthy, who seeks to succeed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and Mitch McConnell are apparently scrambling to gain support.

In recent days, party divisions have been on display as former President Donald Trump prepares to begin another presidential run this week.

Mo Brooks, a former Trump supporter from Alabama, said it would be a “terrible mistake” if the GOP nominated him in 2024.

“Trump’s dishonesty, disloyalty, incompetence, and crudeness have alienated many independents and Republicans. Even a basement-campaigner can beat him “AL.com’s Brooks.

