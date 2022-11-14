Turkey claims Istanbul bomb suspect is a Syrian Kurd

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, claimed previously that the PKK’s armed wing was not responsible for the attack.

The incident in the center of Istanbul left at least six people dead and more than 80 injured.

According to the police, 46 persons were detained. Of the 81 injured individuals, 50 have been released from the hospital, while 31 are still receiving medical care.

According to Turkish authorities, the woman apprehended on suspicion of being the bomber who killed people in Istanbul on Sunday was trained by Kurdish terrorists.

In order to track down the accused assailant, who is said to have planted the device at the site before fleeing in a taxi, police searched 1,200 security cameras. According to the police, 46 persons were detained.

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, claimed previously that the PKK’s armed wing was not responsible for the attack but that the authorities thought Kurdish separatists from the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) were most likely responsible.

“It is PKK/PYD terrorist organization according to our preliminary findings,” Soylu said in a press conference at the scene of the attack on Istiklal Avenue. He did not elaborate or provide details of how investigators had reached this conclusion.

The police added: “In her interrogation, the person stated that she was trained as a special intelligence officer by the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization and that she entered our country illegally through Afrin for this attack.”

According to a statement from the PKK’s military wing, the People’s Defense Forces (HPG), which was published by PKK-supporting media , the organization denied responsibility for the explosion on Sunday (Source).

According to Derya Yank, the agency's minister, the six fatalities included Yusuf Meydan and his daughter Ecrin, both employees of Turkey's Ministry of Family and Social Services.

Both Mazloum Abdi, the general commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and a spokesman for the armed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) denied involvement in the attack on Sunday. The YPG commands the SDF, which is supported by the US and serves as the official defence force of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

Tens of thousands of people have died during the course of Turkey's four-decade battle with Kurdish separatist parties. Turkey, the US, and the EU have all labelled the PKK as a terrorist group because it wants to establish an independent state in Turkey.

According to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, security camera footage of the incident on Sunday shows a woman sitting on a seat for more than 40 minutes before getting up just before the explosion and leaving a bag or plastic bag behind.

According to a chemical study done by authorities, the explosive TNT was found on the victims, on the suspect's vehicle, and at the murder site.

Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square was the scene of the explosion, according to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya. "We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," Yerlikaya tweeted.