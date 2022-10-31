Turkey moves vessels to save Ukraine grain deal

Despite Russia’s decision to pull out of global grain deal, ships leaving Ukrainian ports Monday.

Turkey , one of the brokers of the deal, increased diplomatic efforts to rescue it.

Moscow accused Ukraine of conducting a “massive” drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Despite Russia’s decision to withdraw from a historic agreement intended to help the global food crisis, cargo ships filled with grain and other agricultural supplies departed Ukrainian ports on Monday.

Russia cautioned that continuing to implement the agreement without its involvement would be “dangerous,” therefore Turkey , one of the brokers of the grain deal, increased diplomatic efforts with the two belligerent nations in an effort to rescue it.

A website that monitors marine activity reports that at least 10 ships, including the Ikaria Angel, which was chartered by the World Food Program and loaded with 30,000 tones of wheat for an emergency response in the Horn of Africa, left Ukrainian ports on Monday.

“Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage. The food must flow,” Amir M. Abdulla, the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, tweeted on Monday.

According to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which has been monitoring the agreement mediated by Turkey and the UN, 12 ships were scheduled to depart Ukrainian ports on Monday, and four more were scheduled to arrive in the nation.

The increase in sea activity came two days after Russia informed Turkey and the UN that it was withdrawing from the grain accord. Moscow had accused Ukraine of conducting a “massive” drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

The Russian accusations have been called a “false pretext” by Ukraine.

Moscow also stopped participating in ship inspections, which were required by the agreement.

On Monday morning, grain prices increased as a result of the Russian decision.

Despite Russia’s actions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to continue his country’s efforts to preserve the deal in force. Turkey has maintained its neutrality throughout the eight-month conflict in Ukraine.

“Although Russia acts hesitantly… we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said.

If Erdogan could persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to the negotiating table, according to Turkey expert Soner Cagaptay, it would strengthen Ankara’s reputation as a nation that can communicate with both Russia and Ukraine while maintaining a neutral stance.

“If Turkey is able to return Russia back to the deal, Ankara will be able to say to everyone ‘Hey, let me stay where I am because you know that it works and it helps you.’ It could be quite a significant diplomatic feat for Ankara,” he told AFP.

NATO member Turkey has resisted joining Western sanctions on Moscow in favour of boosting its trade and supplying Kyiv with combat drones while maintaining good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors.

The Ukrainian, Turkish, and UN delegations agreed on Monday’s shipping timetable, and Russia was informed of the moves, the JCC said in a statement late on Sunday.

A source familiar with the matter said: “As a signatory to the agreement, they have been requested to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the vessels.”

The Kremlin said it would be “dangerous” to enforce the agreement without its involvement.

“In conditions where Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such a deal is hardly feasible. And it takes on a different character, much more risky, dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian military minister, discussed Moscow’s cancellation of the agreement with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Monday.

“Questions about the suspension, by the Russian side, of the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports as part of the ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’ were discussed,” the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

Akar said ahead of the phone call: “This (agreement) should continue. Suspending this initiative will not benefit Russia, Ukraine or anyone else.”

Following Russia’s invasion in late February, Ukraine, one of the biggest grain exporters in the world, was compelled to cease practically all shipments.

To lessen the global food crisis brought on by the conflict, the July agreement to open its grain exports is essential.

It was scheduled to be renewed on November 19 and has already permitted the export of more than 9.5 million tones of grain from Ukraine.

Despite the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West, a separate agreement signed with Russia authorized the export of Russian grain and fertilizers. Moscow, which has been complaining about the situation for weeks, was disappointed that it was never put into action.

