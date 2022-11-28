Two baby bodies found, three arrested in Bridgend

A woman in her twenties and two men in their thirties and forties have been detained.

They are being held on suspicion of covering up the birth of a child.

South Wales Police were dispatched to a residence in Wildmill, Bridgend on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Three people have been taken into custody, following the discovery of the dead bodies of two infants at a residence.

On Saturday night, officers from the South Wales Police were dispatched to a residence in the Maes-y-Felin neighbourhood of the Wildmill community in the county of Bridgend.

A woman in her twenties, along with two men in their thirties and their forties, have been detained on suspicion of covering up the birth of a child.

Huw David, the leader of the Bridgend council, described the incident as “shocking and tragic” and urged the public to maintain their composure and refrain from speculating.

Residents could receive assistance and support from the council.

According to a local resident named Jordan Mansell, there was a police presence in the neighbourhood on Sunday.

Advertisement

“It is a bit of a shock, a shock to everyone really,” he said. “You wouldn’t expect it to happen on this street, would you.”

Advertisement Mr David said: “Residents of Wildmill are supporting one another closely while South Wales Police carry out their ongoing investigations.” Another local, named Richard Davies, was quoted as saying, “Isn’t the world a crazy place? “This is unbelievable, isn’t it? The news is where I learned about it. The topic is being discussed by every member of the community. Advertisement It was “extremely upsetting,” according to Steven Bletsoe, a councillor for Bridgend Central who also grew up in Wildmill. He urged anyone who was affected by the news to get in touch with their councillor or the council for support. Bletsoe is from Wildmill. “It is essential that we do not add fuel to the fire of the rumors. We need to give the police permission to conduct a thorough investigation so that we can find answers to our questions “he said. “What we know about social media is this: There is already conjecture floating around, and we need to do everything in our power to put a stop to it.” The Superintendent of South Wales Police, Marc Attwell, described the incident as “distressing” and asked anyone who may have information to get in touch with the police force. “As extensive investigations continue over the course of the weekend, there will be a visible police presence in the area. We encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers,” he added. “There will also be a visible police presence in the area.” The three suspects are all still being held by the police. Advertisement Also Read Mother in Oklahoma was found guilty of child abuse after years of falsifying her son’s illnesses Kasie Keys was found guilty on two counts of child abuse by...