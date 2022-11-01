Two gunshots murdered Brixton delivery rider

A 20-year-old takeaway delivery driver has been shot dead in south London.

Police believe a motorist being pursued by another vehicle pushed the delivery man off his bike.

Residents reported hearing up to 12 gunshots and a car crash on Brixton’s Brixton Road.

A south London residential street shooting killed two people, including a 20-year-old takeaway delivery driver.

Residents reported hearing up to 12 gunshots and a car crash on Railton Road in Brixton about 8pm on Sunday. Armed police responded.

Detectives believe a motorist being pursued by another vehicle pushed the delivery man off his bike.

A man exited the automobile involved in the incident and was shot dead by an occupant of the chasing vehicle after a brief chase on foot as the rider lay injured.

A nearby Deliveroo driver stated he knew the moped rider, who was making his last delivery of the night and planned to return to Brazil in the coming weeks.

Paulo Silva, 42, said the youngster a “wonderful boy” who had been in the UK for two years.

After arriving less than a minute later, another delivery driver contacted 999 and saw a woman trying to do CPR on the moped rider.

Ivan, 25, told that ‘the thought that this might have been me if I was 30 seconds faster’ left him terrified.

The picture showed a silver automobile with its bonnet caved in and a moped collapsed beside the pavement.

The gunshot victim, a local drill rapper, may have had a passenger who escaped the assailant.

Both victims died before paramedics arrived.

On Monday morning, white forensic tents were set up at the location. Police have yet to identify the bodies.

A cordoned-off road held a single-decker bus.

‘My thoughts are with their loved ones about to hear the worst possible news & all who witnessed this brutality in our neighborhood,’ tweeted Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes.

Colin Wingrove, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent, said: ‘We are supporting specialized crime investigators, who are working at pace to confirm the specific sequence of events and find and arrest those involved.

‘Anyone with any information, however minor, should come forward to help bring whoever is guilty to justice.’

