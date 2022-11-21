Two killed in Oldbury after car hits a group of people

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving.

Two others have been taken to hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

An investigation has led to the arrest of a man after a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury, causing the deaths of two teenagers.

On Sunday night around 23:30 GMT, a blue Nissan Skyline collided with a group of people who had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road near Crystal Drive.

Both the male victim, age 19, and the female victim, age 16, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others have been taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect, a 54-year-old man, was taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving.

He is still being held by the police.

According to Det Sgt. Paul Hughes, who works for the serious collision investigation unit of the West Midlands Police, there was a large crowd present in the area when the incident occurred, and these people would have seen what took place.

“I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so,” he said. He added his thoughts were with all the families affected and they were being supported by specialist liaison officers.

