Two people in Oldbury dies in car accident

A blue Nissan Skyline ploughed into a group of people in Oldbury on Sunday evening.

A 54-year-old man has been brought into prison on suspicion of driving recklessly.

An incident that occurred in Oldbury involving a car that drove into a gathering of people resulted in the deaths of two teenagers and the arrest of a man.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening about 23:30 GMT, a blue Nissan Skyline ploughed into a group of people who had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road close to Crystal Drive. The incident occurred around the same time as the previous sentence.

At the scene, the male victim, who was 19 years old, and the female victim, who was 16 years old, were both pronounced dead. Two additional patients with critical injuries have been transported to the hospital at this time.

A guy, age 54, has been brought into prison on suspicion of driving recklessly, which is alleged to have resulted in death.

He is still in police custody at this time.

According to Det Sgt. Paul Hughes, who works for the major collision investigation team of the West Midlands Police, there was a huge crowd present in the vicinity when the incident occurred, and these people would have seen what had place.

Advertisement “I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so,” he said.

He continued by saying that he was thinking of all the impacted families, who were receiving support from specialized liaison officers. Advertisement

Also Read Leslie Jordan died in a car accident at age 67 Leslie Jordan died in a car accident at age 67. The renowned...