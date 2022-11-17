Two teenagers shot dead in Iran by security forces says sources

Two young boys, aged nine and 14, were killed by security forces during demonstrations against clerical rule in Izeh on Wednesday.

According to people close to the families of the victims, security forces opened fire and killed the children.

According to reports in the state-run media, seven persons were killed in Izeh in a “terrorist incident” carried out by gunmen riding motorcycles.

However, according to the individuals who spoke with BBC Persian, security officers were the ones who shot the live bullets that resulted in the deaths of Kian Pirfalak, who was nine, and Sepehr Maghsoudi, who was 14.

On Wednesday, it was reported that at least thirteen individuals had been slain in other locations.

Since Tuesday, there has been a wave of street demonstrations and strikes in major cities in response to calls to commemorate those killed in the bloody crackdown on the November 2019 protests over fuel price increases. These calls came as a result of the protests that took place in response to rising fuel prices.

The recent demonstrations against clerical rule were sparked by the death in custody three months ago of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules on hijabs. Mahsa Amini’s death in custody sparked the current demonstrations against clerical rule.

According to the Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency, security forces have battled to subdue what Iran’s government have characterized as “riots,” and at least 362 demonstrators, including 56 children, have been killed in the process. In addition, 16,000 people have been jailed (HRANA). In addition to that, it recorded the deaths of 46 people employed in security.

