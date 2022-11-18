Uganda tests vaccines and close schools early to limit Ebola

He is now responsible for the care of three grandkids who are younger than 13 years old.

Uganda has been dealing with its deadliest Ebola outbreak in more than a decade.

Authorities are trying to contain its spread.

Ebola has taken nearly everything and everyone that was important to Joseph Singiringabo, and he is devastated. The man, who was 78 years old, lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter all within a short period of time due to the illness.

Because their mother had to flee the village in order to avoid contracting Ebola, he is now responsible for the care of three grandkids who are younger than 13 years old. Because to the theft of his animals while he was away serving the mandatory 21-day quarantine, he is now penniless and in a hopeless situation.

I don’t know where they got the virus from because I went and got checked and I left the hospital without any problem with these children of mine,” he said, sitting on a log outside his modest house in Madudu, in Uganda’s central Mubende district.

“The problem I am facing now is getting food. Secondly, I never went to school, but I want these grandchildren to continue and get educated.”

In late September, the Ebola virus was discovered for the first time in the Mubende district of Uganda. Since then, Uganda has been dealing with its deadliest Ebola outbreak in more than a decade.

Families have been torn apart by the fatal sickness, which has left authorities trying to contain its spread.

The Ebola outbreak that occurred in the Kibaale area of the western region of the country in 2012 resulted in 17 fatalities out of a total of 24 confirmed cases, but it was declared over in less than three months’ time.

Officials have begun an intensive search for family and friends who assisted first responders with the remains of fatalities or who were present at funerals in order to do contact tracing.

Some people were able to get out of the quarantine institutions, others made it all the way to the capital city of Kampala, while others still sought care from traditional healers and witchdoctors instead.

