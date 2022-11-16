Ukraine Air Force “do everything” to help Poland missile strike probe

The Ukrainian Air Force says it will cooperate with the investigation into Tuesday’s missile strike in Poland.

The Russian military branded accusations of “Russian missiles” a “provocation.”

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that it will “do everything” to cooperate in the investigation into the Tuesday missile strike in Poland that left two persons dead close to the Ukrainian border.

Advertisement

“What happened was the Air Defense Force repelling the air attack,” Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Air Force Command Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

“What happened next – whether it was a Russian missile, or this was the wreckage of both rockets falling – this has to be inspected at the site. And that is what is happening right now.”

What happened yesterday is obviously the consequences of the war.”

t is necessary to provide a legal assessment,” Ihnat added. “The process is ongoing, the experts are working. It is necessary to establish which missile wreckage these were, I don’t think it would be too difficult.” “We advocate for a joint examination of the incident with the missile’s landing in Poland,” Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Twitter. Advertisement “We are ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trace that we have. We are expecting information from our partners, based on which a conclusion was made that it’s a Ukrainian air defense missile.” The Russian defense ministry said the strike was caused by Ukraine’s air defense system and referred to claims that “Russian missiles” were to blame as “a intentional provocation with the objective of worsening the situation.” Ihnat also brought up the episode at the end of October when a Russian missile that the Ukrainian military had intercepted struck a Moldovan village. “This is a really resonant situation, but this is not the first time,” he said. In that case, he explained a Russian missile was downed by Kyiv “after crossing the Ukrainian border with Moldova. The wreckage of a missile fell on the territory of Moldova.” Also Read G20 denounces Russian aggression in Ukraine G20 leaders have deplored Russia's assault against Ukraine. Most members strongly denounced... Advertisement